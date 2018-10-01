Kanye West’s 3-performance-strong appearance on Saturday Night Live proved eventful enough to overshadow the fact that he did not release his unspecified Yandhi project that night, as had been promised in previous social media communiques. In the wake of the controversy surrounding the SNL appearance, which included a finale featuring Kanye railing about liberalism in a MAGA hat, his wife Kim Kardashian West has announced a revised release date for Yandhi. “Nov 23 Black Friday YANDHI TRUST ME it is worth the wait,” she tweeted, followed by an overzealous string of emojis.

In addition to his SNL appearance, Kanye West also visited the Fader office recently to play some new music, allegedly from Yandhi, which featured appearances from Ty Dolla $ign and controversial rappers 6ix9ine and the late XXXTentacion. He wore a MAGA hat and a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt. According to initial reports from the Fader, he also discussed Donald Trump and Alex Jones, but those comments were later redacted without comment from the website’s post about the visit. See Kim’s new Yandhi announcement below.