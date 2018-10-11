Kanye’s iPhone Password Is 000000

Kanye West’s Oval Office meeting today with Donald Trump, ex-NFL star Jim Brown, and royal family members Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump almost immediately devolved into an extended monologue by the rapper and producer about bipolar disorder, “male energy,” Superman, alternate universes, and the Unabomber. West brought visual aids for his presentation, at one point whipping out his iPhone to pass around a photo, and thanks to a news camera and the sharp eyes of SportsNet New York’s Kenny Ducey, we now know the rapper and producer’s lock screen password: 000000.

Kanye with the expert 000000 passcode pic.twitter.com/blUMExjfnN — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) October 11, 2018

The image in question apparently showed a mockup of Kanye’s idea for a hydrogen-powered airplane, which he showed off while discussing his suggestion that Ford start designing the “dopest cars” in order to revive American manufacturing. “This right here is the iPlane 1. It’s a hydrogen-powered airplane, and this is what our president should be flying in. Look at this, Jared,” he said. Trump, apparently impressed, responded, “We’ll get rid of Air Force 1.”

You heard it here first.