kanye-west-livestreamed-a-speech-from-africa-about-mind-control

Kanye West brought his unfiltered thoughts to Twitter Saturday night (Oct. 13), where he went live on video to rant about mind control, the media and how his own mind works. He also claimed he’s been told he cannot buy the rights to his publishing from Sony/ATV.

The rapper, who offered a lengthy monologue when he met with President Trump this week, reactivated his account after seemingly deleting it a week ago and posted a new 9-minute video of himself talking to the camera.

“I just want to talk about mind control,” West began during the live clip Saturday night. “You know, when people try to influence you through social media and try to tell you what to do, or if you post something that’s like positive on Instagram it gets taken down if it’s not a part of a bigger agenda. That’s like mind control. That’s the echo chamber. That’s trying to control you based off of incentivizing you and based off of you getting enough likes. That’s the poison that’s happening with social media.”

He went on to talk about his “straight up Sigmund Freud” IQ score and how people telling him what to do makes him “feel like they’re touching my brain.”

“Imagine you like cut your skull open and somebody like touched your brain with their hand, how that would hurt you,” West explained, “That’s how it hurts me when people try to tell me what to do when I’m going from my heart.”

West then changed the subject to business: “I’m really doing this because I went to go buy my publishing from Sony/ATV, and they said it’s 8 million, 9 million dollars,” he said. “And when I went to buy it, they told me no, I couldn’t buy my publishing. They told me I had the money to buy my publishing, and they told me I couldn’t buy my publishing.”

Later in his rant, he said, “I am not crazy. I can ramp up if I suffer from sleep deprivation” and claimed to be “the best living recording artist,” with the the spirits of Fela Kuti, Bob Marley and Tupac Shakur running through him. “We know who the best,” West said. “We know.”

Read a full transcript and watch a replay of the video below.

I just want to talk about mind control, you know, when people try to influence you through social media and try to tell you what to do, or if you post something that’s like positive on Instagram it gets taken down if it’s not a part of a bigger agenda. That’s like mind control. That’s the echo chamber. That’s trying to control you based off of incentivizing you and based off of you getting enough likes. That’s the poison that’s happening with social media

For me, you know, I just got back my IQ scores and they were Mensa level. 133, 98th percentile, like straight up Sigmund Freud Tesla vibes. The worst thing, the way I feel like, I feel like when people try to tell me what to do I feel like they’re touching my brain.

For a woman, she doesn’t want nobody to, she wants to be in control of her body and choose who she wants to give it to. No one can come up and touch it or take it or tell her what to do with it. It’s up to her what she does with it. I feel like that with my mind. It’s all these people — black people, people on social media, people trying to control us and make us all monolithic thought. They’re trying to control our mind. They’re trying to control my mind. When someone tries to tell me what to do, tries to tell me what I can wear and not wear, I feel like they’re touching my brain. Imagine you like cut your skull open and somebody like touched your brain with their hand, how that would hurt you. That’s how it hurts me when people try to tell me what to do when I’m going from my heart. Try to tell me what to say. This ain’t programmed. Or try to tell me I’m not talking clear enough … I’ve forgotten how to talk not clear ’cause I’m so programmed to talk clear to sound so proper. That gets in the way of how we really feel.

You know, we think so much … you know, you gotta just question when people get on TV shows, who all are they doing business with? What are they connected to? What’s their agenda? You got people holding other people down. They want you all to be, you know … just mind control. It’s like a modern day, psychological Ayn Rand control thing.

You know, I just talked to Jack Dorsey tonight, he said they’re working for the next four months on reprogramming to allow people to take off the followers and allow people to take off the likes because that works against your self-worth. The beauty you have is inside you. It’s not based on how many records you sell. It’s not based on how nice your car is. One of the things they do as soon as you get money, they make you buy a house. I got this house, it’s never finished. Like, the house is just never finished. It’s just costing money after money after money. It’s like this big plot.

I’m really doing this because I went to go buy my publishing from Sony/ATV, and they said it’s 8 million, 9 million dollars. And when I went to buy it, they told me no, I couldn’t buy my publishing. They told me I had the money to buy my publishing, and they told me I couldn’t buy my publishing. It’s like the control. I can’t say what I want to say on SNL. I can’t say what I want to say … let me change that. I will positive energy into the universe.

We will say what we feel, not what we’re programmed to think. We will say what we feel. We will do what we feel. We will do what we feel. We will do what we feel. We will say what we feel. We will say. You see, I did that as a mantra. I did it multiple times.

I’m not worried about any type of blog or social media. Y’all already saw it was a lie. Social media told you that Hillary was gonna win and she didn’t win. Social media told you that people didn’t like me, but everybody loves me. Everybody loves Ye. But if you read social media, it makes you think something different. Unprogram your minds. Open up your heart. Let the spirit guide you. Let your conscience be free. We free. We free, bro.

Just positive energy. I’m saying this. I’m in Africa recording. We just took them to the future with the dome. The music is the best on the planet. I am the best living recording artist. We, rather, because the spirits flow through me. The spirit of Fela, the spirit of Marley, the spirit of Pac flows through me. We know who the best. We know.

Someone getting gassed up when you hear too much other stuff on the radio — that’s all programming. It’s all part of a system. It’s all part of a system to control your mind. To control my mind. To make me look like I’m crazy to you. I am not crazy. I can ramp up if I suffer from sleep deprivation. I’m about to get some sleep.

You know what I’m saying? A lot of people were trying to get me off social media. Get off Instagram. To not express myself. We are creative individuals. We work from our heart and our spirit. We not corny. We work from our heart and our spirit. We not corny. We work from our heart and our spirit. We not corny. It be corny people that’s control, too strategized, too planned out, too much of an agenda, too much of an angle on everything. We don’t have to do that. Refresh. I got rid of my laptop. I have references there I love. I don’t need the references. The spirit will give me new ideas. Ideas are in the air. We don’t own them. We are just merely a vessel. We’re here to do God’s work. We’re merely a vessel. And when you feel great art, that’s the universe. I have to be open and free to do that.

If I let human beings and people — humans, rather, and people — tell me what to do, tell me what I can’t do, that I can’t be a vessel to you … the reason why Pac did what he did, he was a vessel. He is. His energy never dies. Bob Marley: vessel. Fela: vessel. Ye: vessel.

Sony ATV told me I couldn’t buy my publishing. I got the money. So Big John, Marty, whoever is involved. I need my publishing. I got the money. I’m not gonna say the ‘S’ word. I’m not Prince. I don’t need to write it on my face.

This is the transition. We free. Our minds are free. Clear your mind.