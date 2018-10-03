Kanye West and Bono Song Cut From New Swizz Beatz Album

Swizz Beatz is hitting the press circuit hard to promote Poison, his first solo album since 2007’s One Man Band Man, due on November 2, and his latest stop came today on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show. After premiering “25 Soldiers,” a new single with Young Thug, Swizz shared some relatable thoughts on the challenges of editing. The Bronx hitmaker told Vibe last month that J. Cole, credited on the album as an executive producer, helped trim the project’s fat, and it sounds like he convinced Swizz to kill a few of his darlings. “I think the hardest part was the edit, you know, just editing the right amount of work that completes the mission,” he told Lowe. “I took all the hits off this album to make it.”

Unlike Swizz’s solo debut, which placed the producer’s rapping at center stage with varying degrees of success, his latest features a wide range of big name guests, including Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Pusha T, and 2 Chainz. Not included, perhaps mercifully, is a collaboration between Kanye West and Bono that Swizz referred to as “Skyscrapers,” an early snippet of which leaked in 2012. For those still interested in the meeting of these two Steve Jobs-loving minds, though, Swizz said the track will appear on an R&B album scheduled for release after Poison.

You can listen to the full Zane Lowe interview below.