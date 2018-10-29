Kali Uchis has released a trippy new music video for her song “Just a Stranger.” The track features Steve Lacy and appears on Uchis’s debut album Isolation, which was released in April. The video, which features Uchis on a boat surrounded by cold, hard cash and flashy dancers, was directed by BRTHR, the New York-based film production duo known for collaborations with artists like Travis Scott and The Weeknd.

Last week, Uchis wrapped up her first headlining tour in Chicago. Back in April, she told Pitchfork that “Just a Stranger” is “a fuck you to people who spend so much time criticizing people for being bold and being themselves. The most important line in the song is: ‘Go on and say what you want, you’re just a stranger watching from the bleachers.'” Watch the full video below.