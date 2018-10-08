UK electronic musician and producer Jon Hopkins is back at it, with the release of a third music video from his album Singularity, which dropped in May. The clip for “Feel First Life,” which begins with the moon bursting and smoke billowing from a sky, might be considered a meditation on this seemingly apocalyptic time of ours. Though the video is filled with stark images of abandoned bicycles, cars, playgrounds and buildings, its tone becomes more hopeful midway through when the music goes up a couple of octaves and a single plant seed takes over an abandoned astronaut uniform, breathing new life into a once-hopeless world. (If it sounds unsettling, that’s because it is.)

Watch “Feel First Life” below and revisit Spin’s recent interview with Hopkins on meditation, music, and taking psychedelics.