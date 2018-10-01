John Maus Announces North American Tour Dates

John Maus is embarking on a North American tour beginning next month. The singer-songwriter will kick the run off with a show in Chicago on November 19 and end in Los Angeles on December 8. He also announced a festival appearance at Miami’s III Points festival this coming Februrary. Maus released Addendum, a companion album to his 2017 LP Screen Memories, in the context of a box set in April, and as a separate release in May. His brother and bandmate Joseph Maus died at the age of 30 in July, while on tour with John in Latvia. The new tour dates mark Maus’ first live shows since his brother’s passing. In a press release, Maus says the upcoming shows will be totally solo, and “complete with several points of sound on stage and lights synced to midi.” Read our 2017 interview with Maus here, and check out his fall United States dates below.

11/19 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall 11-26 Denver, CO – Moon Room

11/27 Denver, CO – Moon Room

11/28 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

12/1 Seattle, WA – Washington Hall

12/2 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw Theatre

12/3 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

12/5 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

12/6 Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst Atrium

12/8 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

2/15-17/19 Miami, FL – III Points Festival