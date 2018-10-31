Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign have released a new music video for “Goin Thru Some Thangz.” The track appears on the rappers’ album Mih-Ty, which dropped last week. The video is set at a motel and contains spooky imagery throughout (shots of a full moon, spiders creeping from the walls, a staticky television, etc.), making its Halloween premiere an appropriate one.

Before Mih-Ty, Ty Dolla $ign has spent the year as one of hip hop’s most in-demand featured guests with vocals on Drake’s Scorpion and Migos’ Culture II. Jeremih’s most recent project was The Chocolate Box, which dropped as a standalone EP earlier this year.

Watch the full “Goin Thru Some Thangz” video below.