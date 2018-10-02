Jeff Tweedy Announces Book Tour

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy is releasing his new book, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc., next month. In promotion of the forthcoming memoir, Tweedy has announced a short book tour taking place in mid-November, featuring the artist in conversation about his career and the book. Tweedy will make appearances in a few major cities around the country, starting with Brooklyn and continuing through Boston, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and St. Louis before wrapping things up the Wilco home base Chicago.

Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) will tell the story of Tweedy’s life and career through what a press statement for the book calls, “witty anecdotes, honest reflections, and conversations between himself and his family.” Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) will be released on November 13, while Tweedy’s first proper solo album, WARM, will debut later on that month on November 30. He released the first single from the album, “Some Birds,” along with it’s announcement. Check out the full book tour schedule below.

Jeff Tweedy Book Tour Dates:

Nov. 13 | 8:00 PM BROOKLYN, NY @ Murmrr Theatre with Community Bookstore

Nov. 14 | 7:30 PM BOSTON, MA @ Wilbur Theatre with Brookline Booksmith

Nov. 15 | 7:30 PM PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Free Library of Philadelphia

Nov. 16 | 7:00 PM CINCINNATI, OH @ Walnut Hills High School with Joseph-Beth Booksellers

Nov. 17 | 7:00 PM ST. LOUIS, MO @ St. Louis University High with Left Bank Books

Nov. 18 | 7:00 PM CHICAGO, IL @ Music Box Theatre with The Book Cellar