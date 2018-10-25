Jay Rock’s latest visual off Redemption is here. The clip for “Wow Freestyle” shows Rock and Kendrick Lamar driving around their native Los Angeles neighborhoods in between VHS filtered videos of the same images. The video follows fellow Redemption visuals “King’s Dead” featuring Future, “WIN,” “The Bloodiest,” “OSOM” featuring J. Cole, “ES Tales,” “Rotation 112th,” and “Tap Out” featuring Jeremih. It was directed by Jack Begert who previously worked with Rock on the “OSOM” and “ES Tales.”

Rock currently on the last dates of his “The Big Redemption” tour with fellow TDE member Reason. Watch the video for “Wow Freestyle” below.