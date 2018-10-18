Jacques Greene – “Avatar Beach”

Montreal-based producer/DJ Jacques Greene has released a silky new cut called “Avatar Beach” in advance of Fever Focus, a forthcoming six-track EP. “Avatar Beach” is warm, gauzy, and firmly in Greene’s usual zone, with shuffling house drums and his signature vocal chops floating across the beat like cirrus clouds.

Fever Focus, announced today, is the latest in a series of non-album projects from Greene since the release of his great 2017 full-length Feel Infinite. The EP will arrive in mid-November via the LuckyMe label.

In April, the producer played a 47-minute mix of his own unreleased music via NTS Radio, which has been archived on YouTube. Before that, there was a remix for Rhye and a track called “Nordschleife” released via the Adult Swim Singles Series, which will also appear on Fever Focus. And last April, Greene released an EP of Feel Infinite remixes that also included the instrumental stems for every album track, so other remixers could take a crack at the record themselves.

Hear “Avatar Beach” below, and read Spin’s 2017 interview with Greene here.