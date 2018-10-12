Watch André 3000 in New Trailer for Claire Denis Sci-Fi Film High Life

French director Claire Denis’s new sci-fi film High Life has received a trailer. The movie stars Robert Pattinson as a prisoner aboard a space shuttle sent to explore a black hole and undergo sexual experiments as an alternative form of incarceration. André 3000, credited as André Benjamin, plays another passenger, and Juliette Binoche co-stars as the doctor leading the experiments. The trailer previews the creepy sterility of the ship, designed by Icelandic-Danish installation artist Olafur Eliasson, and hints at the exploitation underlying the mission.

High Life premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be released in France on November 7. A24 is set to distribute the film stateside in 2019. The movie is André’s first feature role since playing Jimi Hendrix in the 2013 biopic Jimi: All Is by My Side. Denis last directed 2017’s Un beau soleil intérieur aka Let The Sunshine In, which also starred Binoche. High Life is the director’s English-language debut. Denis, Jean-Pol Fargeau and Geoff Cox co-penned the script; writer Zadie Smith contributed to an early draft, but left the project due to creative differences detailed by Vulture here.

Watch the High Life trailer below.