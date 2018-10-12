HEALTH – “BODY/PRISON” (Feat. Perturbator)

HEALTH dropped a new track with Soccer Mommy and Purity Ring’s Corin Roddick last month called “MASS GRAVE,” and now the noise-rock trio is back with a new track with a new song called “BODY/PRISON.” The latest track is a collaboration with France’s Perturbator, arriving with soaring keyboards and stomping, drum-machine rhythms as harrowing vocals slither into the mix.

“Aldous Huxley once remarked ‘After silence that which comes nearest to expressing the inexpressible is music,’ but that shit has nothing to do with this track,” the band shared in a statement. “We give you ‘BODY/PRISON,’ a collaboration between HEALTH and Pertubator.”

Last year, former HEALTH member Jupiter Keyes made an appearance on Alice Glass’ single “Without Love.” Their song “Men Today” was released in 2015. Hear “BODY/PRISON” below.