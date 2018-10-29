Earlier this month, Halsey returned with “Without Me,” her first new solo single since 2017’s hopeless fountain kingdom. That album involved an elaborate and sometimes impenetrable Romeo and Juliet-inspired plot line, with Halsey herself playing one of two star-crossed lovers from rival houses. The new song is, in Halsey’s words to Zane Lowe, “just me”: “No wig, no colorful hair, no character, and it’s about my life and about my relationship that the world has watched so closely.” Said relationship would be her on-again-off-again thing with rapper G-Eazy, and at the moment, they’re apparently off again: People reported last week that the pair have split, only days after they were spotted “packing on the PDA” at Post Malone’s post-AMAs party.

All that puts something of a damper on “Without Me,” an already chilly and angst-ridden ballad about taking on a partner’s struggles and receiving nothing in return: “Put you right back on your feet / Just so you can take advantage of me,” Halsey sings. Today the track received a video, and while Halsey’s character does, in fact, have colorful hair—it’s pink, the same shade IRL Halsey has worn in recent weeks—other true-to-life aspects are even harder to miss. For one thing, the actor portraying Halsey’s love interest is a dead ringer for G-Eazy, even adopting the rapper’s James-Dean-lite uniform of a white T-shirt and black leather jacket. It’s not exactly a flattering portrayal: He first appears shirtless with his head in a toilet.

More scenes of partying, arguing, vomiting, and recovering follow, until the clip ends with Not G-Eazy in the back of a police car as Halsey looks on. It’s a distressing scene that’s hard not to see as a callback to six-month-old footage of G-Eazy’s arrest in Sweden, where Halsey was present. (He pleaded guilty to charges of assault and cocaine possession but avoided jail time). Watch the new video for “Without Me” below, and be grateful that your ex almost certainly lacks the capability to blast you this hard.