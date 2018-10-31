Poppy, the polarizing YouTube star and singer, released her second album Am I a Girl? today. Along with collaborations with Diplo and Garibay, it features a song with Grimes called “Play Destroy.” The track toggles back and forth between two stylistic modes: brittle nu-metal with an industrial-grade backbeat and saccharine bubblegum pop. It’s as unsettling as you might reasonably expect a joint effort between the two pop iconoclasts to be. Grimes teased the collaboration with Poppy earlier this year, along with her feature on K-pop group LOOΠΔ’s album Beauty & the Beat.

Grimes appeared in a video with LOOΠΔ for the song, “Love 4eva,” in May. Grimes also released a collaboration with Mindless Self Indulgence vocalist Jimmy Urine earlier this month, off of his new Euringer project’s debut album. This is only scratching the surface of Grimes’ strange and eventful year, which saw her relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk thrown into the spotlight, and possibly inspired the SEC to saddle Musk with fraud charges. Meanwhile, she’s been teasing new solo music all year, recently previewing a new song in an Apple commercial and contributing the theme song to the Netflix series Hilda.

Listen to Poppy’s new Grimes-featuring “Play Destroy” below.