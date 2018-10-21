Gorillaz headlined the Damon Albarn-curated Demon Dayz Festival last night in Los Angeles, and during their performance, they brought out a wealth of special guests including De La Soul, D.R.A.M., Little Simz, and the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble.

For the encore to their 30+ song set, Damon Albarn’s Blur bandmate Graham Coxon joined Gorillaz to perform Blur’s 1997 classic “Song 2.” Starting the song with a synthy Gorillaz touch, the band surprised everyone as Coxon came on stage mid-song, diving into Blur’s original, guitar-oriented arrangement of the song.

Last month, Gorillaz released the video for the song “Tranz” from their latest album The Now Now. Just two months since its release, Albarn said that he was already at work on another Gorillaz album. Watch a clip of their performance with Graham Coxon below.