Future aims to bring back his romantic side with a brand new single with breakout rapper Juice WRLD. “Fine China” is a light and bouncy attempt at a bombastic love song that takes a few uncomfortable and cloying turns mostly thanks to Juice WRLD, who is essentially rap’s version of Simple Plan. The Wheezy-produced record might appeal to you more if you’re into syrupy-sweet party records and don’t worry too much about lyrical content.

As of now, there have been no announcements or hints that Future is planning to release a new album, but this is Future we’re talking about, so it’s likely that a new record will arrive soon. The Atlanta rapper was also scheduled to go on a major North American tour with Nicki Minaj this fall, but it was cancelled. His last album was Beast Mode 2, alongside Zaytoven, which was released last summer. Juice WRLD released his most recent album Goodbye & Good Riddance in May. Listen to “Fine China” below.