Fucked Up’s latest Dose Your Dreams is officially out via Merge Records. The Toronto hardcore group’s latest focuses on drummer Jonah Falco and guitarist Mike Haliechuk’s narrative, and features strings by Canadian composer Owen Pallett and additional vocals from Lido Pimienta, Jennifer Castle, Miya Folick, Ryan Tong, and Dinosaur Jr’s J Mascis. “The memories you have of this era will be your photos you took, the angles you got, the filter you put on the photo,” Haliechuk told Noisey. “It’s all there, but it’s not what really happened. The record is about that.”

The 18-song, 82-minute Dose Your Dreams was preceded by a slew of singles, including “Normal People,” “House of Keys,” “Dose Your Dreams,” and “Accelerate.” “Normal People” and “Accelerate” receiving surrealist visuals by Haliechuk of life in the 21st century, the work as a whole meant to offer a respite of hope to whoever listens. “If you go out there and you believe in your idea, and you luck out and you find the right friend, you can make anything happen,” Frontman Damian Abraham says in the aforementioned interview. “Fucked Up is proof of that.”

Fucked Up are about to embark on an extensive world tour beginning in Canada later this month and continuing to Europe in early 2019.

Listen to Dose Your Dreams below: