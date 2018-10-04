Foo Fighters Could Be Staging a Nirvana Reunion at Cal Jam

To the extent that a Nirvana reunion is possible in 2018, it seems like the Foo Fighters might be planning one for Cal Jam, their upcoming festival in San Bernardino. As Consequence of Sound points out, the Foos’ social media posts over the last two days seem to indicate that they’re thinking of getting the band back together.

Dave Grohl, of course, was the drummer in Nirvana, and Nirvana touring guitarist Pat Smear plays in Foo Fighters as well. Krist Novoselic, Nirvana’s bassist, will also be present at Cal Jam, playing with his current band Giants in the Trees. After Nirvana’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, those three played a set of Nirvana tunes with a rotating cast of vocalists, two of whom—Joan Jett and John McAuley—will also be playing at the festival.

Yesterday, the Foo Fighters Twitter account posted a snippet of audio that is apparently a backwards version of the “Serve the Servants” performance from that 2014 reunion show, which featured McCauley on vocals, captioned “This is a Jam @caljamfest #CalJam18.” The clip was soon retweeted by the official Nirvana account.

Previously, the Foo Fighters account tweeted an announcement about a screening of a Joan Jett documentary at the festival, adding, “CAN’T WAIT!!!! What else could we have up our sleeves?? Stay tuned…”

For everyone with CalJam tickets, we’re not sure this means you can tell your friends you “saw Nirvana” at the festival, but it’s probably the closest you’ll ever get. The festival happens this Saturday, October 6. See a snippet of the band playing “In Bloom” with Joan Jett at the 2014 show below.