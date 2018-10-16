Florence + the Machine are more used to sold-out arenas than intimate musical gatherings. Florence Welch said as much when she took the reins in the latest installment of NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series. “If this was a big gig, I’d probably be climbing all over here and running around,” she told the (suitably tiny) crowd. There’s an intimacy that comes with playing a small gig, and it’s fascinating to see how Welch and her band adapt to it over the course of their 14-minute set. Starting with “June” and “Patricia,” two cuts from Florence + the Machine’s 2018 effort High As Hope, the band move into a rousing arrangement of fan favorite “Ship to Wreck.” Hazel Mills provides backing vocals and keyboard lines, while Tom Monger and Robert Ackroyd support on harp and guitar. Florence + the Machine are currently finishing up their North American tour dates with shows in Toronto, Chicago, and Minneapolis. Watch the full performance below.