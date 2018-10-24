Florence and the Machine continue the late night rounds with an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where the group performed “Patricia” off their latest album High As Hope. Singer Florence Welch also stopped by the couch after to speak with Corden and 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan about seeing Adele live for the first time, why she stopped singing lessons, and singing along to her own songs in a lion costume.

Welch has kept busy since the album’s release. She toured North America and is about to start the European leg of her arena tour in November. She’s also covered Tori Amos’s “Cornflake Girl” for Spotify’s single series and Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs.” See all the dates for her European tour on her website, and watch the interview and performance for “Patricia” below.