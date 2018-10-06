Eventbrite Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Following Ticketfly Data Breach

Eventbrite is facing a class-action lawsuit on behalf of their subsidiary Ticketfly, who was hit with a cyber attack earlier this year. As Billboard reports, the hack exposed the personal information of 27 million users including their “names, home and business addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and passwords.” Now, a woman named Shanice Kloss has filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of herself and other users whose data was compromised in the hack.

“Despite the severity of the Data Breach, Eventbrite failed to responsibly implement a breach of notification protocol,” the complaint notes. “Aside from a passive support page and a single Tweet on social media, Eventbrite failed to take measures to alert” users about the breach.

The lawsuit is seeking an unknown sum in damages, as well as a “requirement that Eventbrite provide identity fraud monitoring services for effected customers” and heightened data protection efforts in the future. Read Billboard’s full report here.