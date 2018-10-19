Hear Grimes’ New Collaboration with Jimmy Urine

Former Mindless Self Indulgence vocalist Jimmy Urine has released a new track with Grimes. Titled “The Medicine Does Not Control Me,” the track comes from Urine’s new project Euringer, and was released as part of his new self-titled debut album.

Grimes has had an eventful year, apparently still dating Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk, who was recently charged with fraud by the SEC over a “series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to take Tesla private.” Grimes recently unveiled new music as part of a recent Apple commercial, and recently appeared in another collaboration with the K-pop group Loona. Hear her new track with Jimmy Urine below.