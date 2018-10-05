Three weeks after the song was teased in a trailer for Marvel’s new film Venom, Eminem has released a music video for a single titled “Venom.” The visual drops the same day as the release of the film, which stars Tom Hardy as the Spider-Man villain Venom. The video follows the arc of a young man who finds a CD copy of Eminem’s latest album Kamikaze on a sidewalk, only to discover that the disc is attempting to cover his body in black sludge in the style of Venom. Spoiler alert: Near the end of the clip, Eminem reveals himself to be Venom. It’s a feat of corporate symbiosis, which is presumably the driving theme of Venom.

Venom’s official soundtrack, produced by Black Panther composer and longtime Childish Gambino collaborator Ludwig Goransson, also became available today. The titular single comes on the heels of Shady’s post-Kamikaze exchange of diss tracks with Machine Gun Kelly. The album that reignited the beef debuted last month at No. 1, lending Eminem his ninth chart-topping solo project. Justin Vernon, whose vocals appear alongside a homophobic slur aimed at Tyler, the Creator on Eminem’s single “Fall,” was not a fan. Read our Kamikaze review here. Watch the “Venom” video below.