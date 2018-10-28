News \

Watch Diarrhea Planet Bring Out Sturgill Simpson at Their “Final” Show With Jason Isbell

diarrhea-planet-bring-out-sturgill-simpson-final-show-jason-isbell-watch
CREDIT: David A. Smith/Getty Images

Diarrhea Planet called it quits over the summer, hosting a pair of farewell shows in their hometown of Nashville at the beginning of September. But apparently that wasn’t enough for the band, who were recently announced as openers for a series of Jason Isbell dates at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Saturday night, the band performed their late date with Isbell (and ostensibly their last date overall), bringing out country favorite Sturgill Simpson. On Twitter, fans in the audience pointed out that Diarrhea Planet “got a standing ovation” and “smashed” a Fender guitar on stage while playing with Isbell and Simpson.

Diarrhea Planet’s most recent album Turn to Gold was released in 2016. With announcement of their breakup, the band shared that there’s no big story to their decision to part ways. “Whenever a band breaks up, it’s really annoying when there isn’t an explanation,” they wrote in a statement. “So here it is: Nothing really happened. We all feel that Diarrhea Planet has run its course (yeah we finally made a poop joke but fuck it y’all love it) and are ready to move on to the next chapters of our lives.” Watch clips of their latest performance below.

Rob Arcand
Tags: Diarrhea Planet, Jason isbell, Sturgill Simpson