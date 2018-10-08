Last night marked the 15th anniversary of Death Cab for Cutie’s gorgeous, breakthrough album Transatlanticism. The record melded a bigger, arena friendly sound to soft indie rock and featured the band at their best point musically, a feat they have struggled to reach ever since. To honor the occasion, Death Cab played the record in its entirety during a concert at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, referring to the occasion as a “surprise 15th birthday party” in an Instagram caption of the night’s setlist.

Death Cab for Cutie are currently on tour behind their latest album Thank You for Today, which was released back in August. It is their ninth studio album and their fifth since Transatlanticism. Check out the setlist and watch footage of the anniversary performance below.