David Crosby Has the TV Show for You

It is par for the course to read David Crosby’s uncompromising takes on fellow musicians (from Jim Morrison to The Velvet Underground to Titus Andronicus) on his Twitter feed. But today, Crozilla entered uncharted territory, applying his critical apparatus to the realm of “the tube.” There, he seems to have come across a hot new crime drama that piqued his interest:

Ok …so I’m very critical of most tv

But

Ozark

Is some of the best writing I’ve ever seen on the tube ….Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are spectacular

I recommend highly — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) October 31, 2018

Ozark will enter its third season on Netflix next year, and is pretty bad. But perhaps the endorsement of the man who wrote “Guinnevere” and “Cowboy Movie” (perhaps inspired by something good on the tube?) has the potential to nudge that Tomatometer out of the 60s once and for all.