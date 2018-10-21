dave-grohl-brings-blind-boy-on-stage-during-foo-fighters-performance

Dave Grohl is always looking out for his younger fans. Earlier this month, the Foo Fighters frontman invited a 10-year-old boy on stage to perform a Metallica cover with the band, and Thursday night in St. Paul, the songwriter invited a blind boy to the stage, where he sat with his family to enjoy the rest of the show.

According to Christy Taylor of Minneapolis radio station Go 96.3 (via Consequence of Sound), Grohl noticed the boy during his set, and called to him and his family in-between songs. After inviting them on stage, Grohl brought his guitar over so the boy could touch the strings while performing.

Earlier this month, Grohl reunited the surviving members of Nirvana with help from Joan Jett and Deer Tick’s John McCauley on vocals. He also joined Krist Novoselic in a new interview with Kerrang!, where they discussed the possibility of more Nirvana performances. Watch a clip of Grohl’s recent performance below.

For what it’s worth- I’m fairly certain people don’t have the facts right in this @foofighters story. I was at the show in St. Paul. The kid had a red & white cane & had to be carried on stage. It seemed like he was blind, which is why Dave brought his guitar over to him to touch https://t.co/9cG3LADzWW — Christy Tornado Taylor (@christy_taylor) October 20, 2018