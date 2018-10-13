Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Teases Unreleased Techno Track

Five years after their latest album Random Access Memories, Daft Punk haven’t exactly released much new material. Sure, the duo made an appearance on The Weeknd’s Starboy track “I Feel It Coming” as well as the album’s title track. Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter also produced a few cuts from Arcade Fire’s latest album Everything Now.

Now, a new solo track from Bangalter has surfaced online thanks to the duo’s former manager Busy P, who now runs the Parisian dance label Ed Banger Records. Titled “Riga (Take 5),” the stomping, 14-minute techno single was recorded for the soundtrack to the 2017 Latvian film Riga (Take 1), which was later nominated for the Latvian Film Prize’s Best Score award that year.

Though a proper full-length recording of the song is still hard to come by online, someone at Ed Banger Records has thankfully uploaded a clip of the 14-minute track to Instagram, where fans can hear a solid chunk of the release. No news on any new music from the robotic duo, but maybe this means more film work from Daft Punk? Last year, Thomas Bangalter appeared without his mask at the opening ceremony of Canes Film Festival, and the duo released a memorable soundtrack to Disney’s Tron sequel in 2010. Hear Bangalter’s latest track below.