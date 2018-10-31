Conor Oberst – “LAX” ft. Phoebe Bridgers

Conor Oberst has released a new song called “LAX,” featuring backing vocals by Phoebe Bridgers. The track was produced by Simone Felice of the Felice Brothers (his backing band) for Amazon Music’s “Produced By” series. Felice’s session also features songs by Bridgers, Wesley Schultz (the Lumineers), and more. Oberst’s song, indeed, does take its name from the Los Angeles airport. The artist formerly known as Bright Eyes includes lines in his bittersweet narrative like “It’s raining in L.A./and everyone’s gone mad” and “I’ll pick you up, just tell me when you land” over simple solo piano chording and snippets of electroacoustic ambience.

Oberst also contributed a new song to the soundtrack of Juliet, Naked, which stars Ethan Hawke as a forgotten ’90s singer-songwriter, earlier this year. Oberst released his most recent album, Salutations, in the spring of 2017. Phoebe Bridgers released her collaborative boygenius EP with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus last week. Listen to “LAX” below.