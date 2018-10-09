Cloud Nothings – “So Right So Clean”

Just a little more than a week from releasing their new album Last Building Burning via Carpark Records, Cleveland-based indie rock band Cloud Nothings have released a third single “So Right So Clean.” The newest track follows “Leave Him Now” and “The Echo of The World” and morphs from a slow-burning track into an sonically-frenetic proclamation carried by lead-singer Dylan Baldi’s strong vocals. But the new track isn’t the only surprise. Cloud Nothings have also announced new tour dates in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya in addition to the 60-plus venues they had already planned performances at across the U.S. and Europe. The band begins touring October 22. Listen to “So Right So Clean” below and check out the complete list of performances here.