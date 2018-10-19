Cloud Nothings’ new album Last Building Burning is out today on Carpark Records. It’s the follow up to 2017’s Life Without Sound, which saw Dylan Baldi and co. exploring a range of new sounds and concepts; read our interview with Baldi about the making of that record here. Last Building Burning includes previously released singles “The Echo of the World,” “Leave Him Now,” and “So Right So Clean.” The album features production from Randall Dunn, whose trademark musical intensity has colored the work of drone and noise artists like Sunn O))), Boris, and Oren Ambarchi.

In a press release, Baldi writes that he’s “obsessed with the idea of energy at the moment.” “I wrote this because I feel like there aren’t too many rock bands doing this right now,” he continues. “A lot of the popular bands with guitars are light. They sound good, but it’s missing the heaviness I like.”

Cloud Nothings kick off the North American leg of an international tour next week. See the full list of dates here and stream the new album below.