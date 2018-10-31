Watch Christine and the Queens Perform “Comme Si” on Colbert

Christine and the Queens returned to late-night television with a performance of “Comme Si” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Héloïse Letissier’s synth-pop act delivered the song with a crew of backup dancers whose choreography took full advantage of Colbert’s wide stage. Near the song’s conclusion, Letissier broke ranks for a dance solo that is giving me life on this day of the dead.

Christine and the Queens made its U.S. late-night debut on Jimmy Fallon in June with a performance of the Dâm-Funk collaboration “Girlfriend.” Chris, Letissier’s excellent sophomore LP, was released in September through Because Music. You can read Spin’s review here. The North American leg of Christine and the Queens’s tour wraps next month.

Watch the “Comme Si” performance below.