New Music \
Cass McCombs Announces New Album Tip of the Sphere, Releases “Sleeping Volcanoes”
Cass McCombs has announced his ninth album Tip of the Sphere, the followup to his 2016 LP Mangy Love. It is due out on February 8 via Anti-. The singer-songwriter has also released the first single from the album, the characteristically wry and breezy “Sleeping Volcanoes,” based around a repeated mini-refrain of “Help us Armageddon”/”Help me Armageddon.” In a statement, McCombs said the song describes “people passing each other on the sidewalk unaware of the emotional volatility they are brushing past, like a sleeping volcano that could erupt at any moment.”
Tip of the Sphere was engineered by Sam Owens, otherwise known as Brooklyn singer-songwriter Sam Evian, at Figure 8 Studios. McCombs has also announced a North American tour coinciding with the release of the album. McCombs recently guested on Kurt Vile’s new album Bottle It In. Check out the cover art and track list for Tip of the Sphere, listen to “Sleeping Volcanoes,” and peruse McCombs’ upcoming tour dates below.
1. I Followed The River South To What
2. The Great Pixley Train Robbery
3. Estrella
4. Absentee
5. Real Life
6. Sleeping Volcanoes
7. Sidewalk Bop After Suicide
8. Prayer For Another Day
9. American Canyon Sutra
10. Tying Up Loose Ends
11. Rounder
Nov. 9 – Weissenhäuser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender
Nov. 10 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival
Nov. 11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival
Nov. 12 – London, UK @ Hoxton Hall – SOLD OUT
Nov. 14 – Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver
Nov. 16 – Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park
March 4 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
March 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
March 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murrmr
March 8 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
March 9 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
March 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
March 16 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
March 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
March 20 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
March 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
March 26 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
March 27 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
March 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
April 5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore