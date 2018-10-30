Cass McCombs has announced his ninth album Tip of the Sphere, the followup to his 2016 LP Mangy Love. It is due out on February 8 via Anti-. The singer-songwriter has also released the first single from the album, the characteristically wry and breezy “Sleeping Volcanoes,” based around a repeated mini-refrain of “Help us Armageddon”/”Help me Armageddon.” In a statement, McCombs said the song describes “people passing each other on the sidewalk unaware of the emotional volatility they are brushing past, like a sleeping volcano that could erupt at any moment.”

Tip of the Sphere was engineered by Sam Owens, otherwise known as Brooklyn singer-songwriter Sam Evian, at Figure 8 Studios. McCombs has also announced a North American tour coinciding with the release of the album. McCombs recently guested on Kurt Vile’s new album Bottle It In. Check out the cover art and track list for Tip of the Sphere, listen to “Sleeping Volcanoes,” and peruse McCombs’ upcoming tour dates below.

1. I Followed The River South To What

2. The Great Pixley Train Robbery

3. Estrella

4. Absentee

5. Real Life

6. Sleeping Volcanoes

7. Sidewalk Bop After Suicide

8. Prayer For Another Day

9. American Canyon Sutra

10. Tying Up Loose Ends

11. Rounder

Nov. 9 – Weissenhäuser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

Nov. 10 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival

Nov. 11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival

Nov. 12 – London, UK @ Hoxton Hall – SOLD OUT

Nov. 14 – Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver

Nov. 16 – Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park

March 4 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

March 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

March 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murrmr

March 8 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

March 9 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

March 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

March 16 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

March 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

March 20 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

March 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

March 26 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

March 27 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

March 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

April 5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore