Cardi B – “Money”

Cardi B has released “Money,” her first new solo single since her April debut album Invasion of Privacy. Over a thumping two-chord piano line that recalls Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” Cardi spews quotables about living large with a comic sense of understated detail (“I need a jet/I need room for my legs”). With her place in the game secure and a newborn in tow, the ex-underdog’s hook bluntly states her priorities: she digs morning sex and boarding jets, but nothing more than money.

Cardi’s debut LP produced five singles: “Bodak Yellow,” “Bartier Cardi,” “Be Careful,” “I Like It,” and “Ring.” She guested in recent months on singles by Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez, and DJ Snake. The summer also saw Cardi’s relationship with Nicki Minaj escalate into a bonafide near-brawl; Nicki goes unmentioned on “Money.” The Bronx rapper’s three-month old daughter Kulture does receive a shout-out. You can listen to Cardi’s new song below.