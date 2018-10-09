Cardi B delivered the television debut of her chart-topping song “I Like It” at the 2018 American Music Awards. She performed the song with featured reggaetoneros J Balvin and Bad Bunny, backup dancers on bicycles, and a dress with a train that was ripped mid-song for dramatic effect. It was her first awards show performance since giving birth to her and Offset’s daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus in July.

Before the performance, Cardi pulled the award for Favorite Hip-Hop/R&B artist. She led the night with eight nominations. Despite early reports predicting otherwise, Nicki Minaj was not on hand to witness Cardi’s set, depriving viewers of some inevitably glorious reaction shots. The two rappers recently got into a skirmish at a New York Fashion Week party following months of simmering tension.

Watch a clip of Cardi’s “I Like It” performance below.