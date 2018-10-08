Captured Tracks Announces 10 Year Anniversary Compilation

Captured Tracks has announced an upcoming two-volume vinyl release that compiles songs from the Brooklyn record label’s first 10 years in existence. The limited edition sampler set features 22 tracks from breakout indie acts like DIIV (“Big Joke”), Widowspeak (“In The Pines”), and Beach Fossils (“Distance”). It also features five exclusive songs, including a live recording of Mac DeMarco’s This Old Dog track “Still Beating,” and two covers by Shitfather, a live band composed of DeMarco on drums, Dustin Payseur from Beach Fossils, DIIV’s Cole Smith, Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum and Real Estate’s Matt Kallman.

The label is also launching a 10th anniversary tour dubbed CT-X featuring recent signees Lina Tullgren, Wax Chattels, and Drahla. That run commences October 18 in Brooklyn and is scheduled to hit 21 cities, wrapping November 10 in Philadelphia. The compilation set, CT10 Sampler: Volume 1 and Volume 2, drops on black vinyl on October 26. You can watch Shitfather cover Cleaners From Venus’ “Only A Shadow,” a recording of which is included on the sampler, at Captured Track’s five-year anniversary show below.