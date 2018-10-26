Nineties pop rockers Cake have released a new single, “Sinking Ship,” the band’s first new song since 2011. “Sinking Ship” is the first in a series of singles that the band says will result in a full album at an unspecified point in time. All earnings from the new song will be donated to Doctors Without Borders.

“We are happy to be releasing new music; this time in the form of a series of singles,” Cake frontman John McCrea said in a statement. “‘Sinking Ship’ is quite pessimistic but somehow does not seem hyperbolic right now. All proceeds from the sale of this song will be donated to Doctors Without Borders. CAKE is proud to be able to help out in securing real leadership for the United States. It is a critical time for the world, and it is more important than ever to find leaders capable of putting country above self-interest. Real greatness comes from community, cooperation, and ethical leadership.”

It should probably come as no surprise that the band is playing a Beto O’Rourke rally in Irving, Texas on October 30 as well as other rallies for Democratic Rep. Devin Nunes challenger Andrew Janz and Democratic Congressional hopeful from Illinois, Lauren Underwood. Cake kicks off a tour of the UK and Europe in January 2019.

The new track is accompanied by a stop-motion animation video directed by frequent collaborator Owen Streeter. Check it out below.