Blink-182’s Travis Barker Medically Cleared to Perform

Travis Barker will be making his return to the stage with Blink-182 at their Vegas residency next week. TMZ reports that Barker has been medically cleared from his June treatment for blood clots in both arms and a staph infection he got after a bus collided with his SUV. The ailments sidelined Barker for a number of months, forcing the band to postpone tour dates and an appearance at Riot Fest. He is reportedly suing the bus company and medical center where he was treated following the accident.

Barker was recently seen communicating with former Blink vocalist/guitarist and alien whisperer Tom DeLonge on Twitter, stoking rumors of a possible reunion of the original Blink-182 lineup. Unfortunately, TMZ reports that both Barker and DeLonge were just shooting the shit online as they are real-life friends. Barker will return to action on October 26 and 27 for Blink-182’s show at the Palms Hotel and Casino alongside fellow band members Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba.

Where are youuuuuuuuuu pic.twitter.com/r02G46WaKg — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) October 18, 2018