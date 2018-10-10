Before rising to prominence in Hollywood, Ben Stiller spent his high school years playing in a punk band called Capital Punishment. The band’s only album, Roadkill, was recently reissued by Captured Tracks. This Record Store Day, 11/23, they’ll be releasing a new EP. Recorded 35 years after the band’s break-up, This Is Capital Punishment will feature four new tracks and a remake of Roadkill’s “Confusion.” The EP will be pressed on translucent blue vinyl and is limited to 1500 copies worldwide.

This article was originally published on Stereogum.