Watch Beck Perform With Dave Grohl at a Backyard Political Fundraiser
Over the weekend, Beck made an appearance at a private Swing Left fundraiser in Los Angeles benefitting Aftab Pureval, a candidate for congress in Ohio. The backyard party saw Beck performing with Dave Grohl and The Bird And the Bee, a duo consisting of Inara George and Greg Kurstin, as his backing band.
Grohl played drums, of course, while George sang backing vocals and Kurstin played keyboard on some of notable Beck tracks, including “Where It’s At.” Pureval is currently a clerk of courts in Hamilton, Ohio, and is going up against incumbent Republican congressman Steve Chabot.
The fundraiser is the latest example of Beck collaborating with famous friends, including recent stints with Jenny Lewis for a cover of Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon,” Gary Numan at Chicago’s Riot Fest for a performance of Numan’s new-wave classic “Cars,” Julian Casablancas, and Spoon’s Britt Daniel. Watch footage of Beck, Dave Grohl, and The Bird And the Bee performing below.
Thank you for rockin’ our night Samie Falvey, all the amazing hosts, and @swingleft ! @beck and Dave Grohl … pretty rad way to support @aftabpureval for Ohio! He is amazing! Time for us all to rock the vote for midterm elections! #bluewave #rockthevote #swingleft #getinvolved 😁😁😁😁😁😁
A blast tonight as @birdnbeemusic played a fundraiser in support of @swingleft and progressive candidate @aftabpureval featuring yours truly on bass and #davegrohl on drums. Special guest @beck too! 📸 : @alexandraella. Fun as hell. Coupla drinks, slapping da bass, lotsa laughs, rad jamz.