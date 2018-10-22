Over the weekend, Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis was briefly removed from a Los Angeles Lakers game after trying to insert himself into a brawl between players on the Lakers and their opponent, the Houston Rockets. Though it might be a surprise to see Kiedis being removed from the court by security after confronting actual NBA players, he has long been a fixture at Lakers games, joined by an ever-evolving and mostly random seeming cast of actors and musicians and the company of a revolving door of college-aged women. To view Anthony Kiedis’ history at Lakers games is to thumb through several eras of Hollywood ephemera.

At the Staples Center, Kiedis has been spotted sporting myriad hairstyles, dumb hats, and questionable facial hair. When he’s not with a date, he can often be found with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea. Here are Kiedis and Flea accompanying RHCP guitar player Josh Klinghoffer to a game as if they were two dads treating their son after he brought home a good report card.

CREDIT: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

But often, the 55-year-old can be found kicking it with other celebrities. The image at the top of this post features Kiedis palling around with producer Rick Rubin and Lenny Kravitz. Thankfully they never made music together. Rubin, as you’ll recall, produced Blood Sugar Sex Magick.

Here he is with Chris Rock in 2003, sporting a freshly trimmed set of bangs.

CREDIT: Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Kiedis was seen out with another Chris from Saturday Night Live, this time it was Chris Kattan in 2009. What did they talk about?

CREDIT: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Kiedis apparently loves going to games with SNL alums. Here he is sandwiched between David Spade and Diddy at Game 5 of the 2008 NBA Finals.

CREDIT: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

And with Leonardo DiCaprio in 2009.

CREDIT: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Here he is with Boston Celtics fan Donnie Wahlberg at Game 3 of the 2008 NBA Finals. Hopefully their relationship survived the series, which was won by Boston.

CREDIT: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

At the 2010 NBA Playoffs, Kiedis concentrated very hard on the game in front of him and not David Beckham and Adam Levine next to him.

CREDIT: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Jonah Hill got more attention from Kiedis at a game in 2009, though his bored date did not.

CREDIT: Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images)

For some reason, The Dark Knight star Aaron Eckhart took in a game with Kiedis at the NBA Finals in 2010. Perhaps they discussed the work Eckhart did with his old college chum Neil LeBute?

CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Finally, behold this Where’s Waldo-esque image from a 2009 playoff game in which Rob Schneider got better seats than Kiedis. Of course, Schneider was there with Adam Sandler, but still.