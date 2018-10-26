Video: Anderson .Paak – “Tintz” (ft. Kendrick Lamar)

Anderson .Paak has released a new video for his track “Tints” featuring Kendrick Lamar. The video casts each musician in multiple roles, changing clothes, settings, and characters throughout the clip. .Paak first appears in the trunk of a car, later involved in some lite SFW BDSM, while Lamar chills with a grim reaper and visits a strip club.

“Tints” is the third track from .Paak’s upcoming, Dr. Dre-produced album Oxnard. So far, he’s released the songs “Bubblin” and “Til It’s Over,” which premiered in an Apple HomePod ad featuring FKA Twigs and directed by Spike Jonze. His latest album Malibu was released in 2016. Watch the video here via Apple Music.