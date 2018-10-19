Stream Amerie’s 2 New Surprise Albums 4AM Mulholland & After 4AM

There was a distinct style floating around the airwaves in 2005, a collective energy that helped define the sound of the mid-2000s. Among the songs on Billboard’s 2005 Year-End Hot 100 singles chart — “Hollaback Girl,” “1, 2 Step,” “Don’t Phunk With My Heart,” “Candy Shop” — was Amerie’s hit single, “1 Thing.” The song fit in with the rest of the list, but its go-go rhythm and funk influence made it unique. It didn’t come from one of the era’s leading voices, but it remains an iconic mid-2000s song.

Needless to say, “1 Thing” was a hard track to follow. Amerie came out with two moderately successful albums — Because I Love It in 2007 and In Love And Warin 2009 — plus a few singles and a self-released EP in 2016. Today, she’s surprising us with a new double album, 4AM Mulholland and After 4AM. The project sees Amerie moves on from her poppy past into more low-key R&B and trance arrangements. “1 Thing” sounded perfect in 2005. Now, Amerie’s focused on the future. Stream 4AM Mulholland and After 4AM below.

4AM Mulholland and After 4AM are out now.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.