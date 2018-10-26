Alessia Cara Unveils The Pains of Growing Album Art, Tracklist

Alessia Cara has announced a new album out later this year. Titled The Pains of Growing, the album includes her recent similarly-titled single “Growing Pains,” and arrives November 30 via Def Jam. As part of the announcement, Cara has revealed the album’s cover art and full tracklist, which will also feature her songs “Trust My Lonely” and “A Little More.”

The album is the second from Cara following her studio debut Know-It-All, which was released in 2015. Earlier this year, Cara won a Grammy for Best New Artist, beating out SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Khalid and more. Check out the tracklist and album art below and revisit our 2015 feature on the YouTube cover star success story here.