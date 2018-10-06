Aimee Mann Says She’s Writing the Music for a New Girl, Interrupted Musical

Aimee Mann says she’s working on new music as part of an upcoming stage adaptation of Susanna Kaysen’s 1993 memoir Girl, Interrupted. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Review of Books, Mann revealed that she’s currently composing music for two musicals: “One is my own thing I’m doing with Jonathan Marc Sherman, a playwright in New York. And I was asked to write music for the stage adaptation of the book Girl, Interrupted.” Mann also pointed out that she wasn’t sure when the plays would be formally announced, citing that “plays always take forever.”

Susanna Kaysen’s memoir Girl, Interrupted was later adapted into the 1999 feature film of the same name. Directed by James Mangold, the film adaptation starred Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, and others, and helped Jolie earn the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress that year. Aimee Mann’s latest album, Mental Illness, was released in 2017.