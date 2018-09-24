Ever-unpredictable in terms of his release schedule, Young Thug posted a new EP called On the Rvn early this morning. The six-track project is most notable for including the official release of “High,” his long-awaited collaboration-of-sorts with Elton John. The track flips John’s 1972 hit “Rocket Man” into an echoey fragment of a hook and was leaked in an unfinished form last month. On the Rvn also features appearances from Atlanta crooner 6LACK and Jaden Smith. Young Thug’s last release was his feature-heavy full-length Slime Language from last month, which highlighted talent from his YSL label. The rapper was also arrested on charges of drug and firearm possession earlier this month, and subsequently released on bond on September 14. Listen to the new EP below.