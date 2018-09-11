young scooter - "tripple cross" ft future and young thug video

Earlier in 2018, Atlanta rapper Young Scooter released his latest mixtape Tripple Cross, a solid project where—despite high profile guest appearances from Future and Young Thug—Scooter stands out well. This is especially true of the title track “Tripple Cross,” featuring all three rappers, which today gets a music video treatment. In the new visual, Young Scooter, Future, and Young Thug are seen lounging around a wooded area in front of a housing development surrounded by a masked militia and a couple of nosey kids who find a bomb detonator. Watch the new video for “Tripple Cross” below.