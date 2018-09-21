Young Dolph’s Role Model has arrived on his own label, Paper Route Empire. The Memphis rapper’s fourth studio album follows this year’s EP N****s Get Shot Everyday and features Snoop Dogg, Offset, Key Glock, Moma Gabbana, and Kash Doll with production by Bandplay (French Montana, 50 Cent) and Ari Morris (Migos, 21 Savage). Singles “By Mistake” and “Major” featuring Key Glock both received visuals of the MC driving around his Tennessee hometown with a parade of nice cars and gold chains, while the remainder of the 14-track LP stayed hidden prior to release.

Dolph sees luxury style as a source of inspiration, he recently told Billboard: “I’m a role model for this independent shit and I want all these young black kids to be inspired to get a hustle where they can own their own shit and create something with their own minds and become even better at it than their role model.” He’s also put money where his mouth is, recently giving two Duke University student workers $20,000 after a high-profile incident in which the pair were fired for playing his music at their campus coffeeshop. Stream Role Model in its entirety below.