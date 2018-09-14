YG has had an ongoing beef with 6ix9ine over comments 6ix9ine made about YG on The Breakfast Club radio show. Since then the two have gone back and forth, dissing each other mostly online, but today YG adds a new flare to the beef with his video for “Bulletproof” off his recently released album Stay Dangerous. The new video opens with a 6ix9ine impersonator, very clearly afraid, being walked to his jail cell while other prisoners bark at him and the word “pedophile” is announced from an unidentified voice (In October of 2015, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance). When he gets to his cell he’s threatened with sexual violence by his cellmate. The rest of the video shows YG and Jay 305 rapping in a warehouse with their entourage. “Bulletproof” is the latest single to be released from Stay Dangerous, alongside “Handgun,” “Big Bank,” and “Suu Whoop.” Watch the video below.